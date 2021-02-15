Two die in Highway 1 crash near Kamloops

All eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway are closed near Kamloops following a collision that killed two people, on Monday morning.

Kamloops RCMP responded to the area of Grand Boulevard for a collision involving a jack-knifed semi. RCMP say it is unknown how many vehicles were involved.

Two people were found dead upon the RCMP’s arrival. Police remain on scene investigating.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Shuswap Road. One lane remains open for westbound traffic between Holman Rd. and Grand Boulevard.

