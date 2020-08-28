Two fires burning in National Parks near Revelstoke

Fire crews are monitoring and the fires aren’t expected to spread

Smoke from a wildfire sparked by lighting Aug. 22 is visible from the Trans Canada Highway. (Parks Canada)

Due to recent lightning, two small fires were sparked in Glacier and Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

Both fires are currently being monitored and do not pose a risk to people or assets.

“With current weather and forest fuel types in those areas, the fires are not expected to spread,” said a news release from Parks Canada.

One is located in the 2017 Prairie Hills wildfire area in Beaver Valley of Glacier National Park, it was detected Aug. 21.

The other is located in the Hamilton Creek drainage of Mt. Revelstoke National Park. The smoke from this fire is visible from the Trans Canada Highway. It was detected Aug. 22.

Parks Canada asks people to report all new wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke within the parks to dispatch at 877-852-3100.

Parks Canada fire crews are also doing wildfire risk reduction work in both parks.

They ignited a prescribed burn in the north portion of the 20-Mile prescribed burn area in the Beaver Valley of Glacier National Park burned Aug. 19-20, for a total of 77 hectares. However, conditions were not favourable to complete the 500 hectare objective. Additional burning may occur in September if conditions allow.

If conditions allow, after Sept. 7, crews may ignite the Parkway Bend prescribed fire, which is located approximately 17 km up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway.

