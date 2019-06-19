Two pot shops are closer to fruition in Kelowna following the rezoning of two sites during Tuesday evenings public hearing. (Black Press Media files)

Two Kelowna sites rezoned for pot shops

Cannabis retailers closer to reality for Lawrence Avenue, St. Paul Street

Two locations in Kelowna have been rezoned to allow for pot shops following a public hearing on Tuesday evening.

Coun. Ryan Donn expressed his enthusiasm with the St. Paul Street project, in particular.

“I just cannot wait to see this project,” Donn said. “The amount of sidewalk and extra amenities we will get… I am very excited to see this project finished in full.”

Currently, the building at 1310 St. Paul Street is a food establishment, and before that, it was a single-family dwelling, but upon approval, the applicant wishes to make some necessary renovations.

A new paved-surface parking lot at the rear of the building and a connecting hard-surfaced walkway from the parking lot to the front of the building with new landscaping around the area have Coun. Donn excited.

READ MORE: No cap for pot shop proposals in Kelowna

The application, put forward by Kent-Macpherson in May, was one of the initial intakes of retail cannabis applications. It was evaluated by city staff in conjunction with RCMP officers.

A small store-front next to a Subway restaurant on Lawrence Avenue may turn a new leaf after it was rezoned from a low-density multiple housing zone to an urban centre commercial zone to allow for retail cannabis sales.

The NuLeaf application, put forward by Kevin Keraiff, was selected through a lottery process to move forward through the city’s standard rezoning processes.

One of the building’s owners and co-founder of OHP, which would neighbour the new pot store, offered support for the rezoning.

READ MORE: Kelowna council ready to consider pot shop rezonings

“I’m looking forward to improving the neighbourhood,” Mike Schmidt said.

Following approval of the Lawrence Avenue, city staff will send a recommendation to the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch in support of a non-medical cannabis retail store license for the project.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The proposed NuLeaf will neighbour Subway, OHP and the Medicine Shoppe. (Contributed)

The small storefront beside Subway on Lawrence Avenue was rezoned to allow for retail cannabis sales. (Google Maps)

Previous story
International bike race comes to Revelstoke
Next story
Okanagan senior feels trapped in long-term care facility

Just Posted

International bike race comes to Revelstoke

More than 250 riders took part last weekend

Council approves second hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke City Council has approved the development permit for a second hotel… Continue reading

Liam’s lowdown: Where is Revelstoke heading?

There is almost every kind of drive-through. From banking and booze to… Continue reading

Former CAO of Revelstoke hired by Osoyoos

Allan Chabot resigned earlier this month after serving as CAO from 2015

Revelstoke Community Calendar for June 19

Organic Pest & Disease Management talk June 20, 5 p.m. Terra Firma… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

South Okanagan mountain resort sees lengthy snowfall

Snow stayed on the ground for four, says resort manager

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Interior forestry workers ratify five-year contract

It was approved by United Steelworkers Local 1-417, which represents workers in Kamloops, Kelowna

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

Most Read