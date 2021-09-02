Police were on scene at 1938 Pandosy Street through much of the morning on Thursday, Sept. 2. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Police were on scene at 1938 Pandosy Street through much of the morning on Thursday, Sept. 2. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Two men injured in home invasion attack at Kelowna apartment

The suspects fled the scene before cops arrived

Mounties are investigating after two men were injured during a home invasion early Thursday morning, Sept. 2.

Officers were called to an apartment on Pandosy Street around 7 a.m., where they found two men in their 30s suffering from serious injuries. Both men were transported to hospital.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

“Our officers are on scene processing evidence, speaking with witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video. Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no arrests have been made at this time.”

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information regarding the crime is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Early morning knife assault in downtown Kelowna sends man to hospital

READ MORE: Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Canadian Chamber of Commerce urges federal parties to talk critical minerals strategy

Just Posted

Winner of most impactful: Slocan Lake, BC (Tim Hicks)
Revelstoke photo wins prize in Canada-wide contest

Ascent Mentorship is a non-profit society dedicated to pairing women together for season-long backcountry skiing and snowboarding mentorships. (contributed)
Revelstoke society breaking barriers for women in the backcountry skiing community

This year’s fall food drive will take place as a series of small events instead of the Emergency Services Food Drive. (Submitted)
Community Connections reimagines fall food drive

Rice krispie squares. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: There used to be four Rice Krispies characters