Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Two more earthquakes were recorded off the north coast of Vancouver Island in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to seven in the past two days.

A significant quake, registering 6.2 on the Richter scale, hit 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 7:36 p.m. Dec. 24. The epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres. According to earthquakescanada.com there were no reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

A smaller 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 8:25 a.m. Christmas morning, 153 kilometres west of Port Alice. Again, no tsunami warning was issued.

On Dec. 23, a total of five earthquakes hit the same area, ranging in magnitude from 4.8 (3:38 p.m.) to 6.0 (12:56 p.m.)

RELATED: Series of earthquakes off north shore of Vancouver Island Dec. 23


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Few flurries forecast for Christmas Day in Okanagan-Shuswap, no highway closures

Just Posted

A Christmas tale: celebrating Norwegian traditions

A story about Christmas without electricity

Summerland church once offered Merry Xmas greeting

Shortened form was used on a sign at the Methodist Church in 1915.

Stoked on Science: The Rocks of Revelstoke-Freeze, melt, snow

Jade Harvey Special to the Review Right now, for most of us,… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 26

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives 120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec.… Continue reading

Chance of flurries, some icy sections on highways in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 24

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Few flurries forecast for Christmas Day in Okanagan-Shuswap, no highway closures

Normal winter driving conditions so far with slippery sections on Coquihalla

Summerland church once offered Merry Xmas greeting

Shortened form was used on a sign at the Methodist Church in 1915.

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading

RCMP rescue dog from ledge in Peachland

‘The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited’

West Kelowna man accused of murdering wife granted bail

Kevin Costin is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his wife in November 2015

Vernon RCMP locate missing Sicamous man

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

Most Read