Two more Kelowna flights flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

A flight from Vancouver to Kelowna and a flight from Kelowna to Edmonton have been identified

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added more Kelowna flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the CDC advised passengers who were on Air Canada flight 8422 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Oct. 18 that they should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. The affected rows are 8-12.

In addition, Flair flight 8186 from Kelowna to Edmonton on Oct. 12 has also been identified as having confirmed cases of COVID-19. Rows 24-30 were exposed.

If you are a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case, Public Health contacts you directly to let you know. In cases where not everyone can be reached, Regional Health Authorities are posting public exposure information online.

