Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. (File photo)

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

Two skiers lost for four days in the backcountry off the back of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in the Kootenays were found just after noon Sunday.

According to Golden-Fields RCMP Cst. Spencer Lainchbury, the hotel the duo were staying at reported them missing Sunday morning after they failed to check out of their hotel Saturday night.

“We notified search and rescue immediately and had them start to conduct flyovers,” said Lainchbury.

The two skiers were located with only minor injuries in Quartz Creek, which is off the backside of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance where they’re expected to make a full recovery.

New location for local bike shop proposed

