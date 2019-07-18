Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

The community of Samson Cree Nation is in mourning after two toddler siblings drowned earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Alberta Mounties.

Maskwacis RCMP said officers first got a call about two missing children before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Samson Cree Nation is located roughly 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Police said the children were found by their family in a body of water on property that belongs to the family.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the children before paramedics arrived. They later died in hospital.

“This is an extremely tragic incident and the outcome of the search for these children was not what we hoped for,” said Insp. James McLaren.

“Right now a family, and the whole community, is in shock and mourning and we hope that their privacy will be respected.”

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, with the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit.

Preliminary information does not suggest any indication of criminality, police said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘There were a lot of tears’: Patients’ deaths put spotlight on bedsores

Just Posted

Jack-knifed semi cause of Highway 1 closure this morning

There were only minor injuries

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 17

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Calendar for July 17

Macpherson Orienteering July 20, 9 a.m. Join us for the third orienteering… Continue reading

Revelstoke art gallery’s newest exhibition opens July 26

It features Leanne Spanza, Trish Hardwick and Katherine Russell

City awards tender for next phase of Big Eddy water project

VVI construction will be designing and building a second water reservoir

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

Luxury home auction kicks off in Lake Country

Questions circle around how an unreserved auction will work

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Lightning strike sparks fire outside Kelowna

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze off Highway 33

RDOS construction activity shows increase

264 permits, worth nearly $26M, have been issued in first half of 2019

Snowbirds touch down in the South Okanagan

Canadian Forces Snowbirds make pit stop in Penticton

Most Read