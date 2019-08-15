Emergency crews are on scene at a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in uptown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews are on scene at the accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Emergency crews are on scene at an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm which has closed both eastbound lanes of traffic.

Read More: Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Read More: Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

According to a reporter on scene, the accident took place on the Highway between 30 Street NE and the 22 Street NE on ramp.

RCMP and firefighters were on scene while paramedics treated occupants of the vehicle.

Traffic is backed up down Tank Hill past The Hilltop Inn as crews work to reopen the highway.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pedestrian on Okanagan bridge allegedly caused several collisions
Next story
Health experts urge federal leaders to commit to national pharmacare

Just Posted

MP Wayne Stetski visiting Revelstoke to consult and advocate Green New Deal

He will be in town Aug. 20 with MP Peter Julian

Let there be splash: Revelstoke’s first splash park opens

The park is located at 1401 First Street West

Mt. Begbie Brewery in Revelstoke wins six World Beer Awards

The winners were announced earlier this month

WoodStoke music festival coming to Revelstoke Sept. 7

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting the outdoor event on their forest walk property

BC Hydro work to close Highway 23 periodically starting Sept. 3

Highway 23 north will be periodically closed between Sept. 3 and the… Continue reading

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Crash closes Highway 97C near Merritt

A vehicle collision has closed Highway 97 C between Highway 5A and… Continue reading

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade”

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

UPDATE: Fatal collision closes Okanagan Connector

Westbound traffic is open again but eastbound traffic won’t resume until 8 p.m., according to DriveBC

RDOS calls for changes to recycling regulations

Regional district supports request from Thompson-Nicola Regional District

Most Read