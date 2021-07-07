Two vehicles crash into Indian restaurant at Vernon’s 43rd Street

(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star) (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star) (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star) (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Traffic is blocked on 43rd Street, down to a single lane in both directions, after two vehicles collided into Shahi Pakwan Indian Restaurant at 29th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon Wednesday (July 7) evening.

Initial reports of the collision came in at about 5 p.m.

RCMP and fire crews are currently on scene clearing the collision. No serious injuries have been reported.

One black pick-up truck crashed directly into the restaurant, damaging the exterior. A red mini-van collided slightly with the restaurant and hit a street pole.

Despite the collision the restaurant still appears open for business.

“They are still cooking in there,” one Vernon firefighter said.

