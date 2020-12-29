Two weeks later, no sign of missing Okanagan puppy

Dash, a three-pound, 10-week-old long-haired Chihuahua was reportedly stolen during a Dec. 10 break-in to a Lake Country home. (Contributed)

More than two weeks after a puppy disappeared from the home of a Lake Country family, there are still no answers.

On Dec. 10 Kelowna RCMP received a report of a break and enter into a residence in the Turtle Bay Area. Dash, a three-pound, 10-week-old long-haired Chihuahua was reportedly stolen during the break-in.

The family was hoping the dog would be returned before Christmas, but they have heard nothing.

“Over Christmas, my kids were so devastated. It’s made it very hard for them to enjoy the holidays,” said owner Chelsea Pawluk on Dec. 29.

In their backyard the family has placed a kennel, which the children check every day to see if someone has returned the dog.

“We were hopeful he would be back by Christmas but we are still searching for him and would love him back, no questions asked,” said Pawluk.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward, with no questions asked, if Dash is returned.

Pawluk said RCMP have been helpful, but admitted with no leads, it’s hard to know where to look next.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppers.net.

