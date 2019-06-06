Salmon Arm’s Lilia Wiebe, 2, has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and will require six to eight months of chemotherapy at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Photo contributed)

Two-year-old Shuswap girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Two-year-old Lilia Nicole is normally a busy and happy girl.

But recently she began experiencing pain in her leg and wanted to be held all the time.

Concerned that something wasn’t right, her parents Eric and Kaitlyn Wiebe took her to see a doctor. After several visits and trips to the lab, they were told to head straight to the emergency room of Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm.

“Their worst fears were confirmed,” states a GoFundMe page set up for the Wiebes. “Lilia was immediately given a blood transfusion and transferred to BC Children’s Hospital via air ambulance. After a busy night of tests and a spinal procedure, the doctors re-confirmed the diagnosis of ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia).”

The diagnosis came on May 30.

Read more: Canadian rugby players wear orange for B.C. girl fighting leukemia

Read more: Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Lilia’s path to recovery will be a long and painful one. Doctors anticipate it will take three years to beat this condition into full remission, states the page. Initially, Lilia will requires six to eight months of rigorous chemotherapy treatment at the Vancouver hospital.

“Lilia is engaged in a battle for survival. At only two years old, she already faces the challenge of a lifetime. She will need much support from those around her. Primarily, she will need the focus and attention of her parents in order to pull through.

“Eric and Kaitlyn are a hard working young couple. Eric works in construction and Kaitlyn works at the Shuswap Pie Co. and has started a new business of looming rugs in their home to supplement their income and make ends meet. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to continue working at their current employment during this time due to the distance between their home and the children’s hospital. This leaves them without a family income on top of the extra expense of travel and living in a city five hours from their home.”

Eric and Kaitlyn’s family have started the page to help relieve some of the financial strain on the couple, so they can focus on Lilia. They would appreciate help.

“Thank you for your support,” the family writes. “Don’t forget that prayers are also needed and hugely appreciated!”

Read more: In a fight against cancer, Victoria man’s only stem cell match was his own donation

Read more: Herons build new colony near Fifth Street

Lilia is Randy Reimer’s first grandchild and Eric and Kaitlyn’s first child. The Observer learned of her illness when checking on the progress of Randy and his brother Roderick’s planned development at 791 Fifth Street SE.

The brothers say they put the four duplexes on hold due to market conditions during the fall and winter. However, with Randy’s granddaughter in hospital, that has added to the inability to complete the development at this time.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Salmon Arm’s Lilia Wiebe, 2, has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and will require six to eight months of chemotherapy at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
UPDATE: Savona area fire grows to 100 hectares
Next story
Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

Just Posted

Province purchases two properties in Revelstoke for affordable housing

The two aging complexes will undergo remediation and renovations

Eagles tribute show coming to Revelstoke

One of the most storied American rock bands, The Eagles, were formed… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hammering it out in the Big Eddy

Kyle Thornley is an artisan blacksmith working in Revelstoke

Discover the magic of hooping for mental health in Revelstoke

Hoop It Out: Free community event to promote physical activity and mental wellness

Family Fishing Weekend at Williamson Lake June 14

No license required and loaner rods and tackle available

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Vernon June 17

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

Most Read