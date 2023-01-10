U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Canada in March, White House says

Exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first official visit to Canada in March, the White House has confirmed.

The announcement comes after Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down this morning for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the “Three Amigos” summit in Mexico City.

Canada is normally one of the first foreign trips for a new president but Biden’s visit has been delayed, in part due to COVID-19.

The White House says he and Trudeau talked about a range of issues, from trade and the security situation in Haiti to critical mineral supply chains and green energy.

They also discussed the trusted-traveller program known as Nexus, which has been partially shut down since the start of the pandemic due to a dispute with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the legal protections they have at centres in Canada.

The exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced.

RELATED: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Federal PoliticsJoe BidenUSA

Previous story
Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured
Next story
Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

Just Posted

Traffic backed up at Jack McDonald Snowshed. (DriveBC)
Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

(Jamie Davis/Twitter)
Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on Yellowhead Hwy

A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Which renowned science fiction author wrote the novel and the screenplay? (Photo contributed)
QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

BC Cancer Kelowna has technology that’s the first of its kind in Canada, an adaptive radiation machine that makes the planning process faster. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna