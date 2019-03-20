UBC Okanagan students to weigh into pipeline debate

The Roger Watts Debate will be held March 27 in Kelowna

The public is invited to watch UBC Okanagan’s top student debaters tackle what may be the most controversial issue in Canada today — pipelines.

At the Roger Watts Debate: Be It Resolved That Canada Needs More Pipelines, Carl Hodge, a UBCO political science professor says the topic was easy to choose as it’s on the minds of most Canadians, according to UBCO in a news release.

“Almost everybody feels strongly in one way or another about the issue,” says Hodge. “It involves everything. It involves environmental issues, it involves the importance of oil and gas to the Canadian economy and it involves interprovincial and federal-provincial relations.”

READ MORE: Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

READ MORE: B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Student debaters will be judged by a panel of community judges and a $1,000 prize will be awarded for first place, with $500 for the runners-up.

The debates are named after the late Roger Watts, a respected member of the Okanagan’s legal community, a skilled orator and strong advocate, the release said.

This event takes place March 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. It is free to the public and supported by donors and community sponsors.

For more information and to register visit rogerwattsdebate2019.eventbrite.ca.

READ MORE: Canada has enough pipelines to get the moon

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues
Next story
Traffic up on Highway 1 but accidents down

Just Posted

Revelstoke will soon issue tender for Farwell Splash Park

The splash park should open this summer

Nova Scotia DJs playing Revelstoke Thursday night

Pineo & Loeb with Inc. Line is playing the Last Drop

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Revelstoke roads and weather

Planned avalanche control on Highway 1

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

Detective dog, from Nelson, joins fight to combat invasive mussels

K9 Major will be on the road starting this month, hunting for quagga and zebra mussels

No cause yet for grassfire near Kamloops

Fire was about 1.8 hectares in size

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Case made for free tampon dispeners in schools

Advocate says access, anonymity key to providing less stressful experience for female students

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Most Read