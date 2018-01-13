Credit: UBCO

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

A UBC Okanagan professor’s practice has been placed under supervision with a particular focus on “boundary issues” and “sexual harassment.”

Dr. Stephen Porter has been placed under regulatory supervision for 18 months, with a particular focus on boundary issues, power differentials, sexual harassment, professionalism and doing no harm, according to a statement issued by the College of Psychologists.

Porter is not allowed to supervise students, researchers, and volunteers and must provide letters of apology to unnamed complainants.

According to UBCO, Porter “has agreed to step aside from his teaching duties. He will continue to be engaged in his other academic responsibilities.”

And “for privacy reasons, we cannot further discuss the details of individual personnel matters.”

The details of the incident or incidents have not been released.

On UBCO’s website, Porter’s list of teaching includes forensic psychology, psychopathy, violence and personality theory.

Porter could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP search for missing Kamloops youth
Next story
Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Just Posted

First Revelstoke Air flight of 2018 rerouted to Kamloops

Poor visibilty would have affected plane’s ability to land safely

RCMP seize marijuana and methamphetamine in October: report

Force also burdened by standoff events on Oct. 17 says Staff Sgt. Grabinsky

As avalanche danger grows, BC heli-skiers exercise caution

Company relies on guides’ decades of experience

Three lost sledders found safe on Boulder Mountain

Group had gotten separated on Thursday

Revelstoke museums react to McDonald’s radio ad

Offending ad pulled from the air

Entrepreneurs, tech to benefit from Enhanced Acceleration programs

Accelerate Okanagan to expand programs targeting clean technology and Indigenous entrepreneurs

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

RCMP search for missing Kamloops youth

Annie Michel was last seen Jan. 11

Drugs and firearms found with Kamloops search warrant

Four people were arrested at a house on Royal Avenue last night

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Semi truck recovered on Coquihalla

The accident occurred early this morning

Most Read