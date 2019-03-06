UK airline says female flight attendants no longer have to wear makeup

This comesafter complaints about turning female employees into sex objects

Britain’s Virgin Atlantic has dropped a requirement that female flight attendants wear makeup, joining other major carriers that have eased their dress and grooming requirements after complaints about turning female employees into sex objects.

Virgin Atlantic announced this week that female cabin crew members can skip the makeup. If they want to keep using lipstick and foundation, they must stick to an approved palette of shades.

An airline executive said the changes — which also include making it easier for women to pick pants over Virgin’s familiar red skirts — came after listening to employees.

Uniforms are standard for cabin crew on most airlines, but U.S. carriers have come a long way since Southwest famously dressed its flight attendants in hot pants during the 1970s.

READ MORE: Meng Wanzhou extradition case raises ‘serious concerns,’ defence lawyer says

READ MORE: B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder
Next story
The last Blockbuster in the world

Just Posted

Revelstoke hockey players headed to provincials on Salmon Arm team

They will face the best in the league in Cranbrook March 17

Revelstoke on the podium at Canada Winter Games

Elizabeth Elliott skiied on B.C.’s winning relay team

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Community Calendar for March 6

Rotary Speaker Series March 7, noon Selkirk Room, Regent Hotel Free ($15… Continue reading

Politically Incorrect: Will council hear you?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review As of Feb. 27, Revelstoke’s mayor… Continue reading

Revelstoke team wants you to quit smoking

Several organizations in town involved in promoting quitnow.ca

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

B.C. A&W helps keep homeless people warm

Restaurant offers daytime warmth, coffee for people who have no place else to go

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

Update: RCMP investigation not related to missing persons

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm ongoing investigation at Grandview Bench Road property

Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

The harbour, that was damaged in 2017 is now being repaired by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Okanagan College students capture silver medal at competition

Second year students took home second place at a pitching competition in Vancouver

Most Read