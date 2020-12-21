Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Union workers pause strike action at Vernon bank

Unionized VantageOne Credit Union workers temporarily stop action for holidays

Unionized workers have temporarily paused their strike action at two Vernon VantageOne Credit Union locations for at least two weeks during the holiday season.

Union representative MoveUp said this will limit the impact on customers during the holidays while offering the employer an opportunity to return to the bargaining table.

Strike action began Dec. 14 as 34 union workers called for basic job protection and fair compensation. MoveUp said unionized workers voted unanimously in favour to reject the last offer presented by the employer. The last response from VantageOne was received Dec. 1, MoveUp said.

“Our members have been adamant that they want to minimize the impact on the people in the community who have been very supportive through the first week of the job action,” MoveUp vice-president Christy Slusarenko said.

“The employer has said publicly that they want to negotiate again so this is their opportunity to return our calls with an assurance that their operations will not be affected during this period.”

Slusarenko said union workers want to be back to work with a fair collective agreement.

“Fair to us means ensuring bargaining unit work is performed by bargaining unit members and not trying to circumvent the labour relations code by refusing to include even the most basic language that protects that right for workers.”

