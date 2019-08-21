The railways tracks run right through Revelstoke. (File)

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

A bomb threat was recently made against CP Rail in the Revelstoke area.

Both the CP Police and Revelstoke RCMP said they investigated the threat, made on Aug. 18, and determined that the report was erroneous and there was no immediate threat to the public and or the railway. The threat did briefly halt train traffic.

Cpl. Thomas Blakney said bomb threats for Revelstoke are unusual. Regardless, the RCMP always investigate such claims.

READ MORE: Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

He also advised the public to report any suspicious activity in and around Revelstoke, including the dam, to the RCMP.

CP Police and RCMP are still investigating where and who made the threat.

READ MORE: Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

With files from Jocelyn Doll.

 

