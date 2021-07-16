UPDATE: BC Wildfire Service responding to fire near Salmon Arm

The BC Wildfire Service reports a .01 hectare blaze burning in East Canoe Creek. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

Update: 6:25 p.m., July 16

Fire crews are attacking a small fire in the Larch Hills.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says it has a crew responding to the wildfire at East Canoe Creek near Salmon Arm. The BCWS describes it as a spot-sized Rank 1 low burning grass fire. Rank 1 fires are smouldering ground fires with no open flame and a slow rate of spread.

Original story:

A spot-sized wildfire is burning near East Canoe Creek east of Salmon Arm.

The fire, which is .01 hectares in size, was discovered on July 16.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2021