UPDATE: Crews battle wildfire near Big White

Joe Rich Fire Department responding alongside Big White Fire Department and provincial crews.

photo by Paul Sulyma from Facebook

UPDATE: 7:26 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is on scene of a blaze located about 500 metres from Big White Road.

Air tankers and helicopters are on scene, along with local fire departments.

RELATED: Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents from Peachland to Joe Rich are reporting lightning strikes accompanied by heavy rain.

Environment Canada is forecasting a severe thunderstorm watch for the B.C. Interior.

#kelowna #thunder #lightning #storm #bc #canada

———

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.

A Big White resident is reporting, on social meida, a foresty helicopter is circling the fire.

The blazse appears to be up the hillside across from Highway 33 and near Big White Road.

—-

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.

The fire is reportedly on the edge of a cut block up a forestry road and is growing slowly.

A woman who lives in the area took to social media writing that she can see the smoke from her home.

—-

ORIGINAL: 5:50 P.M.

Joe Rich firefighters are responding alongside Joe Rich firefighters to a one-acre fire near Big White Road.

We will have more information as it comes available.

