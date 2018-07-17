UPDATE: Crews battle wildfire near Big White

UPDATE: 7:26 p.m.

The #BCWildfire Service currently responding to 13 new wildfires in the #Okanagan and #Similkameen area with ground crews, helicopters, and airtankers. Additional resources are on route to assist. At this time, there are no known threats to structures. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

The BC Wildfire Service is on scene of a blaze located about 500 metres from Big White Road.

Air tankers and helicopters are on scene, along with local fire departments.

Residents from Peachland to Joe Rich are reporting lightning strikes accompanied by heavy rain.

Environment Canada is forecasting a severe thunderstorm watch for the B.C. Interior.

———

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.

A Big White resident is reporting, on social meida, a foresty helicopter is circling the fire.

The blazse appears to be up the hillside across from Highway 33 and near Big White Road.

—-

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.

The fire is reportedly on the edge of a cut block up a forestry road and is growing slowly.

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to multiple reports of new wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, including in McCulloch Mountain area, south of Joe Rich, and in the Keremeos/Ashnola area. Updates to be provided as available. pic.twitter.com/NIOCDwoOZM — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

A woman who lives in the area took to social media writing that she can see the smoke from her home.

—-

ORIGINAL: 5:50 P.M.

Joe Rich firefighters are responding alongside Joe Rich firefighters to a one-acre fire near Big White Road.

We will have more information as it comes available.

