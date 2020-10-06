Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous as RCMP investigate collision

Highway closed in both directions near the Hummingbird Resort

Highway 97A between Sicamous and Grindrod is closed due to a collision involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.

Images posted to social media show a semi truck partially off the highway, teetering over a bank above Mara Lake, and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

RCMP Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said the crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the investigation is in very early stages. He said the collision appears to have involved a passenger vehicle as well as the semi truck.

Halskov said he could not confirm the number of people involved or if anyone was injured. He said the highway remains closed as emergency crews identify and treat any injured people and police investigate the cause of the collision. He said further details might be available later today.

Read More: Update: Salmon Arm chamber to host virtual all-candidates forum

Read More: Kelowna nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

Posts on social media indicate the scene of the crash just south of the Hummingbird Resort. Drive BC reported no detour is available at this time and a further update would be available at 2 p.m.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders
Next story
Sicamous RCMP confirm two dead in Highway 97A collision

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP ask public to help find missing cyclist

James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Revelstoke Credit Union CEO to retire in May

Roberta Bobicki has been working at the credit union for 40 years

Funeral home in Revelstoke aquired by new owners, managers will remain

Penticton’s Providence Funeral Homes bought the Bowers group

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Revelstoke propane users to be charged natural gas rates

FortisBC received approval from the BC Utilities Commission for the change

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Kelowna rescue crews called out to two separate incidents involving seniors

A 74-year-old man with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital from Scenic Canyon, rescue ongoing for 84-year-old on KVR

Sicamous RCMP confirm two dead in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous as RCMP investigate collision

Highway closed in both directions near the Hummingbird Resort

Lake Country ArtWalk presents colourful chairs to Summerland

Installation of three chairs can be seen at Spirit Square in Peach Orchard Park

Most Read