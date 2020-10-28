UPDATE: Home destroyed in North Okanagan mobile home park fire

A structure fire was reported in Eagle Rock Mobile Home Park in Armstrong Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Contributed)

A large fire at an Armstrong Spallumcheen mobile home park has claimed one person’s home.

The blaze broke out shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the Eagle Rock Mobile Home and RV Park, on Hutley Road, across Highway 97 from Tolko.

No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.

“It was gone before we got there, they go up pretty quick,” Armstrong fire chief Ian Cummings said.

And firefighters were there within a minute and a half, as they were already at the fire hall wrapping up Tuesday night fire practice.

“We did have some challenges,” Cummings said. “We had propane tanking off and some ammunition exploding.”

But crews managed to contain the blaze to the individual trailer, minimizing damage to the other nearby trailers.

Cummings said there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the blaze, but he isn’t ruling anything out until the investigation is complete.

Earlier Tuesday, two people were killed in an apartment fire in Penticton.

