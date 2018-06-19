UPDATE: Kelowna stabbing victim tight lipped about incident

UPDATE 11 a.m.

Chris Kirby was attacked outside a friends house for ‘unknown reasons’ according to a gofundme page set up for him by friends.

Kirby was allegedly hit in the head with a bottle and then was stabbed. His partner chased down the attacker to take a photo for evidence.

ORIGINAL

The victim is keeping quiet, so the Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for information about a stabbing that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city.

The Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating after police were called to the 4000-block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna following a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old North Okanagan man suffering stab wounds to his abdomen. The man was rushed by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital.

“Police continue to investigate an altercation that took place between a youth and an adult male,” said Const. Lesley Smith. “However, the adult male refuses to speak with our investigators and therefore we are asking for any witnesses to come forward to assist police in determining what occurred prior to the male being injured.”

The victim remains in stable condition at KGH.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 250 762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by text a tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.