Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

Crews will continue to strengthen the east flank

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

The Goode Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is still classified as out of control and mapped at 577 hectares.

According to BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Marla Catherall, 55 personnel are on site today with air support available as necessary.

“Ground crews on this wildfire will patrol the wildfire and extinguish any hot spots. Crews are also working on strengthening containment lines on the north flank and continuing to extinguish hot spots and patrol in that area,” says Catherall.

“Ground crews are performing a direct attack today on the large spot on the southern end of this wildfire.”

ORIGINAL:

The Goode Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is still mapped at 577 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Embers continued to burn bright at a more southerly point of the park Thursday night, as the fire seemed to be stretch along the hilside and a great deal more smoke was generated.

BC Wildfire’s update said the fire was still out of control and is working its way through the small drainages, hitting unburnt fuels creating visible smoke.

Crews will continue to strengthen the east flank.

BC Wildfire representatives say that the challenge with the firefight is that the terrain is extremely steep, rocky terrain with 34 C plus temperature, no shade and direct sun exposure.

RELATED: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

READ MORE: OKANAGAN FIRES COULD BECOME FIRESTORMS

Today’s crews is expected to continue working on extinguishing hot spots 100 feet in.

There are 63 personnel and nine helicopters assigned to the complex.

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.

