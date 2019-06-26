Announcement on the proposed national park will take place on July 2.

Update on South Okanagan-Similkameen national park reserve announced Tuesday

Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna will join others in Osoyoos

Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna will be making a stop in Osoyoos on Tuesday for an announcement about the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

McKenna, who is also the minister responsible for Parks Canada, will be joined by B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman, Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band and Chief Keith Crow of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, according to a Government of Canada media release.

READ MORE: Parks Canada releases public consultation results on proposed park in South Okanagan-Similkameen

In May, Parks Canada released the results of its, ‘What We Heard’ report. Parks Canada director of protected areas establishment, Kevin McNamee, said it could take years to establish a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, even if the project went ahead this year.

Sarah Boyle, project manager with Parks Canada, said if established the park wouldn’t have the same tourism numbers as the Banff and Jasper national parks. She said she estimates it could draw an extra 2,000 to 4,000 visitors to the area per year.

The announcement is taking place at Nk’Mip Desert at 1000 Rancher Creek in Osoyoos at 10:15 a.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils
Next story
Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 26 degrees today

There are no active fires near Revelstoke

Revelstoke resident receives award for dedication to community

Jane McNab has volunteered in Revelstoke over 20 years

Liam’s Lowdown: Tenters deserve a break on park campground fees

Summer is a time for camping. One great thing about Alberta is… Continue reading

The Carbons playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest opening night

The Revelstoke Pipe Band will start the performance off at 6:30 p.m.

CSISS hosting workshop for professionals

Learn techniques for recording and reporting invasive plants using the Invasive Alien Plant Program

VIDEO: Stop-motion artist recreates Kawhi Leonard’s famous buzzer-beater

It took Jared Jacobs about 40 hours to make the video, on top of the research

Update on South Okanagan-Similkameen national park reserve announced Tuesday

Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna will join others in Osoyoos

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Police continue to investigate fatal highway crash

Accident between Summerland and Penticton on Tuesday resulted in death of motorcycle rider

Couple finds opportunities in Shusawp with technology and pastries

Shuswap Immigrant Service Society welcomes Hillary Paganessi and Simone Bardella

Okanagan Indian Band hosts red dress event today

See Me, Hear Me, Remember Me honours missing and murdered indigenous women

98-year-old French spy to recount Second World War story in Okanagan

Marthe Cohn comes to Kelowna to tell her story July 16

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Four-hour tarmac delay violates charter rights of Canadians with a disability: lawsuit

Bob Brown says new rules reduce the distance he can travel by air without putting his health at risk

Most Read