UPDATE: Pup lost in North Okanagan home fire

Marshall and Larry Stark lost their home and their pup Sasha in fire Sunday evening. (Contributed)

A Grindrod father and son lost everything, including their six-month-old pup Sunday.

While the two were out, a fire started in their trailer around 4 p.m. Unfortunately their new German shepherd dog, Sasha, was in the home and did not survive the blaze.

“It was fully engulfed when I got home from Enderby,” neighbour Judy Wetherill said. “Thankfully his shop didnt catch too. Scary, scary.”

With nothing but a skeleton of the trailer and addition remaining, friends and neighbours are collecting donations for the residents.

“It’s a complete loss,” Enderby fire chief Cliff Vetter said. “Trailers don’t fare very well in a fire.”

Large and medium clothing, toiletries and everyday necessities can be dropped off at 410-4th Avenue in Grindrod.

Organizer Kelsey Prinz has also offered to pickup donations in Vernon. Those who have items to give can email her at kelslp_29@hotmail.com.

A GoFundMe has also been created for Larry and Marshall Stark, who have lived in Grindrod for about 10 years.

“Like many people through COVID and life in general, money got tight for Larry,” stepson Colin Marcetta said. “The choice between house insurance or food on the table, wasn’t a choice at all. Larry of course made sure there was food in the fridge. However now Larry and Marshall have lost everything. Larry literally lost an entire life of memories and on top of this there will be no insurance cheque to help ease the pain of lost memories, the heartbreak of losing their puppy not to mention rebuilding a home.

“Larry and Marshall never ask for help, yet they are always there to help anyone, Larry’s shop is always the place to go if you have any issue, he’s always happy to help out. So I’m asking, please help my family, we are all going to do what we can and any amount of money will help them tremendously.”

Donations can be made at GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five year, former boyfriend charged

READ MORE: North Okanagan trails society honours late president with mountain bench

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters