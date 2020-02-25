Surrey man pleads guilty on first day of West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Tejwant Danjou is accused of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. (File)

UPDATE: 10:39 a.m.

Tejwant Danjou’s guilty plea has been accepted by the court. The Surrey resident wants to be sentenced today but Justice Beames is hesitant to this possibility. She is likely to arrage sentencing within the next month.

Bombshell to start the trial. Tejwant Danjou pleads guilty. Danjou stood up and plead guilty as his counsel attempted to correct him but Danjou seems adamant. More to come. — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) February 25, 2020

— — — — —

UPDATE: 10:13 a.m.

In a bombshell start to what is supposed to be a five-week trial, Tejwant Danjou is attempting to plead guilty to second-degree murder against the advice of his counsel.

BC Supreme Court Justice has stood down the proceedings so Danjou can consult his counsel. She wants to make sure he fully understands what he’s pleading to.

Danjou said the crown offered him a 10-year sentence in a plea deal. Second-degree murder comes with a mandatory life sentence — likely this would pertain to the parole eligibility.

More to come.

_______

Original Story:

Trial begins today (Feb. 25) for a Surrey man accused of murdering a woman in the Okanagan.

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. The trial is expected to take up to five weeks.

Danjou was arrested on July 22, 2018 after police were called to the Best Western hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road following a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Police said the woman, later identified as Gauravarapu, died that night and Danjou, who was 69-years-old at the time, was charged with killing her.

Police also said the two were known to each other and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years.

Danjou had been a real estate agent and after he was charged his real estate licence was suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

More to come.

READ MORE: Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence

READ MORE: Charges laid in West Kelowna killing

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.