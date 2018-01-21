UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Two people died attempting to cross a creek south of Campbell River yesterday morning, Campbell River RCMP confirm.

A third person was found uninjured shortly after emergency crews were called to an incident involving three people on an ATV near woods Creek.

“Upon attendance, the (RCMP) members learned that three people were swept away attempting to cross the creek,” Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard said this morning after the search concluded. “One of those people were found uninjured. Another person was located deceased and recovery efforts went on throughout the day to try and locate the third person.”

The search was suspended last night due to concern for volunteers working in the dark. The search resumed this morning at first light. The third person was located deceased today and their body was recovered.

The search effort involved Campbell River RCMP, Campbell River Search and Rescue, Campbell River Fire Rescue, Canadian Coast Guard and 442 Squadron from CFB Comox.

 

The Coast Guard responded to a call near Stories Beach today. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today. Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River and Oyster River Fire deparment responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today.Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today. Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

