Used oil, antifreeze now collected at Summerland Landfill

New collection facility a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system

Used motor oil and antifreeze can now be collected at the Summerland Landfill.

A new return collection facility, operated by the B.C. Used Oil Management Association, has been set up at the landfill.

“The residents of Summerland now have a brand new infrastructure available to them to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials,” said David Lawes, executive director of B.C. Used Oil Management Association.

“It is conveniently located and free to use, and there is detailed signage that explains the simple steps to take to properly recycle these items.

READ ALSO: Concerns raised about Summerland landfill

READ ALSO: RDOS to study sites for composting facility

Laws said the new collection facility is a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system at the landfill.

“We’ve tried to make it as simple as possible,” he said.

He explained that three-quarters of the used oil collected at the facility will be cleaned up and turned into new oil.

The rest will be turned into other products.

Antifreeze will also be collected at the facility and will be cleaned up and turned into new antifreeze products.

Plastic oil and antifreeze containers can be recycled into new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails, and patio furniture.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil, and three million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through the approximately 300 public collection facilities and over 4,000 generators across the province, which are managed by the program.

The Summerland Landfill is at 17202 Bathville Rd., Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says
Next story
Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Just Posted

Environment Canada issues wind warning for West Columbia region

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Thursday and Friday

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ new coach lives and breathes hockey

“I can watch it 24/7”

Three shows at Traverse this weekend

See the Pender Street Steppers on Thursday, Jodie B Friday and Blacked Out and The Corps Saturday

Revelstoke City Council raises water fees 5%

They also approved a 30% increase to valuation rates which will affect building permit fees

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 90 cm base

Ski resort opens Saturday

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Climate strike event to be held on the same day

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

First responder and tow truck celebrity remembered in Princeton

Phil Renaud was a highway rescue volunteer, volunteer firefighter, and Highway Thru Hell personality

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Penticton Rotary Club adopts two Bangladeshi villages

The completed project cost $74,335 or 4.75 million Bangladeshi Takas

New regulations to help stop flight turnarounds at Penticton Regional Airport

The new procedures come into effect on Dec. 5

Used oil, antifreeze now collected at Summerland Landfill

New collection facility a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Most Read