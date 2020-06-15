On 24 March, 2020 Revelstoke has one of the highest gas prices in the province. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Utilities Commission investigating gas prices in Revelstoke

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

The B.C. Utilities Commission will be keeping a close eye on gas prices in Revelstoke this summer.

The Fuel Transparency Act allows the commission to legally require companies to share specific retail pricing data, which the commission will then share on gaspricesbc.ca.

“Businesses have an obligation to be fair and not take undue advantage,” Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said.

The commission will collect data from June 1 to Sept. 30 from gas stations in Revelstoke, Powell River, Port Alberni and Squamish.

These municipalities were chosen based on the amount of public feedback that was received from those communities. The commission will also collect data from Langley and Nanaimo for comparison.

In March 2020, Revelstoke had one of the highest gas prices in the province at $1.17 per litre. According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas in the province at the time was $1.05 per litre.

READ MORE: Gas prices in Revelstoke one of highest in province

The collection and publication of the data is an effort to promote competitiveness and public confidence in the fuel market, however, the commission does not regulate fuel prices.

Ralston said he does not want to speculate on the outcomes of the investigation, but the act allows for some steps to be taken to ensure accountability and fairness.

MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke, Doug Clovechok, sent a letter in April demanding answers to the stark differences in gas prices within the constituency.

“Over the past month, Columbia River-Revelstoke, along with many regions across British Columbia, have seen a decrease in gasoline prices as a result of the low demand for oil around the globe,” Clovechok wrote. “On average, prices have fallen roughly 15 cents per litre. However, our region of the province has seen unusual fluctuations in gas prices that have my constituents rightly concerned.”

READ MORE:MLA Clovechok urging government to explain Revelstoke’s high gas prices

Today (June 15), the day the investigation was announced, Clovechok said he is pleased that the minister took action.

“Whether you live in Revelstoke, Golden, the Columbia Valley, or Kimberley, the people of my riding not only deserve answers, but deserve prices that reflect those found in other areas of the province,” he said. “I look forward to the [commission]’s report.”

The Fuel Transparency Act became law in November 2019, following an investigation by the commission that found a lack of competition and substantial markups on gas in the province, including a 10-13 cents per litre premium being charged that the industry was unable to explain.

According to GasBuddy, the majority of gas stations in Revelstoke are currently charging $1.15 per litre. Meanwhile, in Malakwa, 54 kilometres west on the Trans Canada Highway, gas is $1.06 per litre. In Sicamous and Salmon Arm, gas is $1.10 per litre. In the other direction, prices in Golden are $1.13 per litre.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Just Posted

Utilities Commission investigating gas prices in Revelstoke

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Go by bike June 20 for Cycle for Solstice event

POW, RCA and Go By Bike are hosting the new event

Revelstoke video aims to educate youth on elder abuse

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Revelstoke’s A & W reopens after rebuild

The business has been closed since June 2019

Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Jack the cat finally came back with help from dedicated Shuswap volunteers

Surrey couple thrilled with help from skilled cat trapper

RCMP request public assistance to locate missing Shuswap woman

Salmon Arm RCMP report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

Park users are asked to stick to the pathways as grounds still very wet

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Most Read