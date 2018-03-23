Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Van search connected to bear spray incident

Suspected clandestine lab involved in brazen robbery near Vernon

A mobile clandestine drug lab has been discovered in a vehicle involved in a recent brazen day time robbery on Highway 6.

On March 17, just before 6 p.m. the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a man who had allegedly been assaulted with bear spray after he stopped to check on a vehicle that was in the ditch in the 4050 block of Highway 6 near Lumby.

RELATED: Suspect bear sprays Good Samaritan

“Further investigation revealed a possible clandestine drug lab in the back of the cube van that had lost control and ended up in the ditch,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. 

On Thursday, the RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR), was called out to Vernon Auto Towing in order to safely examine the vehicle and the purpose of the suspected drug lab.

RELATED: Vernon police search van

The Federal RCMP CLEAR team is a specialized unit responsible for dismantling clandestine drug laboratories and processing the hazardous materials often found within. Additional support services such as Vernon Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance Service and the Tervita Hazmat Disposal Team were called to assist the RCMP CLEAR team and its investigators.

“The investigation into who is responsible for the robbery and suspected clandestine drug lab is still ongoing,” said Brett, adding that no further information is available for release.

If you have any information regarding this investigation you are asked to contacted the Lumby RCMP at 250-547-2151. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

