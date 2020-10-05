A Tees Taekwondo van was stolen from Vernon over the weekend. (Contributed)

Van stolen from North Okanagan Taekwondo group

Van used to transport students in the after-school program

A local sports group has taken a big hit.

A shuttle van for Kees Taekwondo in Vernon was stolen sometime over the weekend, staff reported on Monday, Oct. 5.

Stolen from the parking lot at 4704-29th St., the van has the Kees decals on it. It is a 2006 Ford E350, 15-passenger grey van.

It was used to transport students in the after-school program, therefore Kees is now using a van from A1 Bus.

Meanwhile RCMP have recovered the van but the theft remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the theft, or anyone who may have seen the van is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

