Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

A Vancouver police officer is facing charges in connection to a crash that injured both police and civilians in June 2018.

In a Wednesday press release, the BC Prosecution Service said Const. Jose Domingo was charged with driving without reasonable consideration while on-duty in Vancouver on June 29, 2018. The charge stems from an incident where two police cars crashed, hurting both cops and pedestrians. The other police officer was not charged.

The charges come after the province’s police watchdog investigated the crash because it hurt pedestrians. The watchdog found that an offence had been committed by a police officer, spurring on charges by Crown.

Domingo will make his first appearance at provincial court in Vancouver on Aug. 8. Vancouver police confirmed he “remains an active member.”

