Update: Highway 1 reopens west of Salmon Arm

Update, Feb. 7, 12:50 p.m.

Drive BC reports traffic is flowing once again on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

The highway was temporary closed due to a motor-vehicle collision that is reported to have occurred between Ford Road and Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road later in the morning on Friday, Feb. 7.

Original story

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm is closed due to a vehicle accident that occurred between Ford Road and Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road.

#BCHwy1 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident between Ford rd. and Sunnybrae-Canoe Pt Rd. in #TappenBC. Crews are on scene. Detour not available. #SalmonArmBC

For more information: https://t.co/eOnnkFMnMy — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 7, 2020

Drive BC reports an assessment is in progress and a detour is unavailable.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter