Update: Highway 1 reopens west of Salmon Arm

Vehicle accident required temporary closure of Trans-Canada Highway

Update, Feb. 7, 12:50 p.m.

Drive BC reports traffic is flowing once again on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

The highway was temporary closed due to a motor-vehicle collision that is reported to have occurred between Ford Road and Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road later in the morning on Friday, Feb. 7.

Original story

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm is closed due to a vehicle accident that occurred between Ford Road and Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road.

Drive BC reports an assessment is in progress and a detour is unavailable.

