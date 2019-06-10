Vehicle fire on Highway 1 last night

Revelstoke RCMP responded to a semi truck fire at around 1:15 a.m. on June 10.

The incident occurred about 27 km west of Revelstoke near Three Valley Gap.

It appears a mechanical issue with the semi truck and the tandem trailers it was hauling started a fire which spread to the trees and power lines nearby, said Mike Halskov, RCMP media relations officer, in an email.

There were no injuries.

BC Wildfire crews out of Kamloops attended along with BC Hydro. The fire was contained and traffic was restricted to single lane alternating and remains so, according to DriveBC.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A vehicle fire on Highway 1 west of Three Valley Gap at around 1 a.m. last night. (John Morrison/submitted)

Previous story
Westbank First Nation greenlights land rezoning of lot 348-3 in the Sonoma Pines area
Next story
Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

Just Posted

Vehicle fire on Highway 1 last night

Revelstoke RCMP responded to a semi truck fire at around 1:15 a.m.… Continue reading

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Revelstoke Secondary School track and field team brings home eight provincial medals

The meet took place in Kelowna May 30-June 1

Revelstoke students show team spirit at track and field events

The elementary schools competed together last week

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Witnesses said they heard a crash and debris in the water

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Awards honour North Okanagan’s top athletes

26th annual Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Thursday

Most Read