‘Vehicle incident’ closes Hwy. 5 northbound at Hope

DriveBC says available detours are Hwy. 3 or Hwy. 1

A vehicle incident has closed the Coquihalla northbound at Hope, according to DriveBC.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Mine Creek.

The Kamscan Twitter account said the closure is due to a rollover on Highway 5 near the Coldwater Interchange, later tweeting a screen grab of a Facebook post with a photo of the incident.

“Crash on the coq. Sheet of ice with rain on top. Was literally sideways trying to get stopped. No sand of course,” the Facebook post says.

Drive B.C. said that the highway is expected to open at 1 p.m.

More to come.

Mine Creek. (DriveBC)

