Vehicle incident on Highway 1 just east of Golden

Expect delays, according to DriveBC

Expect delays along Highway 1 five kilometres east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

Crews are en route to respond to the scene. No further update has been provided.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:41 p.m. local time.

#BCHwy1 – Reports of a westbound vehicle incident 5km east of #GoldenBC. Crews are en route, expect delays in the area. #FieldBC #KickingHorseCanyon @511Alberta — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 29, 2022

Drive BC also warns to watch for falling rocks between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd for 15.5 kilometres.

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

Follow me on Twitter

OkanaganTransCanada