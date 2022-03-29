DriveBC webcam at Golden Donal Upper bridge.

DriveBC webcam at Golden Donal Upper bridge.

Vehicle incident on Highway 1 just east of Golden

Expect delays, according to DriveBC

Expect delays along Highway 1 five kilometres east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

Crews are en route to respond to the scene. No further update has been provided.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:41 p.m. local time.

Drive BC also warns to watch for falling rocks between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd for 15.5 kilometres.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

OkanaganTransCanada

Previous story
Avalanche closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden
Next story
VIDEO: Car caught on dashcam on wrong side of Highway 97 north of Penticton

Just Posted

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Anne Revell is a special education, behaviour and parenting consultant who is a part-time Revelstoke resident. (Contributed)
The Parent Bench: Helping your child understand math

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Credit card transactions around the world

The Nelson Leafs held on to win Game 3 on home ice Monday night in the Teck Cup against the Revelstoke Grizzlies. Photo: Bob Hall
Pow scores as Nelson Leafs beat Revelstoke Grizzlies 2-1 in Game 3 of Teck Cup