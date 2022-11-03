Snow is in the forecast in the North Okanagan Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, and the city is encouraging drivers and residents to be prepared for winter conditions. (Pixabay photo)

Snow is in the forecast in the North Okanagan Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, and the city is encouraging drivers and residents to be prepared for winter conditions. (Pixabay photo)

Vernon braces for first snowfall

Wet snow is in the forecast Thursday overnight

As the temperature drops in the North Okanagan, Environment Canada is forecasting rain showers Thursday afternoon, changing to wet snow overnight. With snow in the forecast over the weekend and into next week, it’s time to brace for winter conditions.

The City of Vernon is asking motorists to slow down, drive according to conditions, allow more time to reach their destinations and have patience while navigating wet roads and slippery sections.

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season,” said Ian Adkins, manager of roads, drainage and airport. “When we have a snow or ice event, our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policy.”

Priority one roads are arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas. Priority two roads are all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs, and priority three roads are lanes and cul-de-sacs.

The city says each snow and ice event is different. Depending on the length of the event, it could take crews up to 72 hours to cover all areas of the city once the snow has stopped falling. If snow continues to fall, crews may have to return to priority one routes to keep the city moving.

Residents are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to their properties are their responsibility.

When shoveling sidewalks and driveways, residents are asked not to pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas, as these create issues for travel and safety concerns for the community.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

READ MORE: Warmest October ever in the Okanagan but temperatures now expected to drop: Expert

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

SnowVernon

Previous story
B.C. long-term care residents, family promised greater input with new councils
Next story
B.C. massage therapist who sexually touched patients handed 15-year ban, hefty fines

Just Posted

Brennan Storr’s latest edition of “A Strange Little Place: The Paranormal Secrets of Revelstoke,” builds on the stories released in the first edition in 2016. (Brenna Storr)
New edition of Revelstoke native’s debut novel explores the community’s paranormal secrets

A snowboarder in the Selkirk Mountains. (Photo by Dan Stewart)
Revelstoke to host top snowboarders in world-renowned competition

The Ford F150 being driven dangerously by the man from Alberta. (BCRCMP)
Alberta man arrested following ‘drunken joyride’ from Kamloops to Golden

Lighted street sign on Mackenzie Avenue proclaimed “Capital Canada’s Alps Welcomes You,” circa 1912. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 495)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 3