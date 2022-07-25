Greater Vernon Recreation will host a pop-up spray park at Kin Park (beside Kal Tire Place) Monday to Friday from 4-7 p.m. through to September beginning Monday, July 25. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon cools down with pop-up spray parks

The park will be located at Kin Park beside Kal Tire Place Monday to Friday, 4-7 p.m., starting July 25

It’s a cool way to beat the heat in Greater Vernon.

With sunshine and temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-high 30s, Greater Vernon Recreation will be hosting pop-up spray parks at Kin Park (next to Kal Tire Place) starting Monday, July 25.

“We are so excited to be able to offer pop-up spray parks as a way for families to beat the heat, cool down and enjoy summer,” said Shayne Wright, manager, recreation programs. “So slather on the sun screen, grab your favourite water toys, don’t forget your hat, and come join us for some good old-fashioned fun at the spray park.”

The spray parks will run Monday to Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., right through until September.

Three spray features will be set up. Each feature has a spray radius of one metre and is designed into a fun character: Maggie the Daisy, O’Gus the Firefighter and Pictus the Cactus.

Additional spray park times may be added, and spray park schedules may be adjusted for weather and staffing.

Families are encouraged to check the schedule daily for adjusted times on the Greater Vernon Recreation website at gvrec.ca.

Spray park hosts will be on site to monitor safe use of the spray park features, however, please note that child minding is not provided.

This story was update Monday, July 25, at 11:55 a.m. to adjust the starting time

