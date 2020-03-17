Vernon district prepares for possible school closures

North Okanagan students could have an extended spring break.

The Vernon School District has set up a pandemic response plan in response to COVID-19. The plan states that closing of schools may be required during this pandemic.

An annoucement is expected shortly from the Provincial Health Officer, which will help guide school district decisions across B.C. as well as childcare.

If schools are not closed, the district’s pandemic plan calls for the potential of classes to be combined depending on staff and student shortages. Bus routes may also need to be combine due to driver and student shortages. School trips and school evening user groups may be cancelled.

“The District is planning a range of responses aligned with the possible continuum of outbreak severity,” the plan reads. “Schools may be closed under the authority of the

Ministry of Education and the Provincial Health Officer. The School District is working on the following plan, emphasizing the most important aspect – prevention.”

