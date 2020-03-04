Vernon drug house shut down in police investigation

Fentanyl, meth, cash seized from local hotel room linked to probe

Fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized after a police investigation led officers from a suspected drug den to a local hotel room on March 3.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit centred their investigation on a home in the 3400 block of 32nd Avenue that was the focus of several noise complaints and suspected drug trafficking.

After police arrested a 31-year-old Vernon man, found in possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, they executed a search warrant at the home that was occupied by seven individuals.

Evidence related to drug trafficking was seized by police and the attention of officers was turned to a local hotel room, which resulted in the additional seizure of quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash.

“This is the seventh search warrant targeting street level drug trafficking houses in the past year and a half,” Target Policing Unit Sgt. David Evans said.

“Our Detachment is committed to targeting drug trafficking at all levels to enhance public safety in the community. When houses are set up for the purpose of street level drug trafficking they will be targeted by officers, including execution of search warrants by our team.”

The man who was arrested has since been released from custody and faces potential charges of possession for purpose of trafficking. The matter is now in the hands of the court.

The home on 32nd Avenue has been deemed unfit for habitation and will not be occupied until conditions are resolved.

READ MORE: Vernon transit drivers to star in appreciation video

READ MORE: Trial dates set for Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator
Next story
Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Just Posted

110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass

The avalanche of 1910 is still Canada’s worst avalanche disaster

Grizzlies headed to round two of the playoffs

They are division champs

Increased avalanche risk near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says skiing in the backcountry is ‘spicy out there right now’

Revelstoke nordic skier competes at Nordic Junior World Championship

It was the first time Elizabeth Elliot has competed at Worlds

Paddling through life

Pehowich is a mother, business owner, basketball coach and paddleboarder

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Tree crashes into Lumby home

Tuesday night’s storm knocked out power throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap

Employ program wakes up North Okanagan youth to opportunties

Community Futures of North Okanagan now accepting intakes for 16-30 year olds

Accused West Kelowna murderer claimed wife cheated, wanted RCMP to investigate

Officer said Danjou wanted RCMP to check truck containing ‘crucial evidence’ of partner’s infidelity

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Vernon drug house shut down in police investigation

Fentanyl, meth, cash seized from local hotel room linked to probe

Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse set for trial

42 horses were seized from the property after two rotting horse carcasses were found

Most Read