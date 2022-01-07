Vernon man found asleep in vehicle with alleged drug paraphanelia on lap

A credit card knife was seized by police during investigation of a suspicious vehicle Friday, Jan. 7. (RCMP photo)

The investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of a quantity of drugs, cash, and weapons in Coldstream Friday morning.

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer noticed what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle parked in the snowy portion of the Kalamalka Lake lookout off Highway 97 south of Vernon Jan. 7 at approximately 9 a.m.

The officer approached the vehicle and observed the driver and lone occupant sleeping with what appeared to be illicit drug paraphernalia in his lap.

Following the arrest of the driver, police conducted a search of the suspect and the vehicle that yielded a quantity of suspected powder and crack cocaine, a quantity of cash, as well as several weapons. Police checks revealed the man is currently bound by court imposed conditions to not possess weapons.

“This seizure is an excellent example of the proactive work our officers do on a daily basis to disrupt criminal activity in our community,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

A 65-year old Vernon man faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

READ MORE: Vernon man faces 16 firearms-related charges

READ MORE: Highway 97 south of Vernon reopened

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsRCMP