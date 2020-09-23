Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was able to track down an alleged assault suspect who reportedly knocked a man in his 60s off a mobility scooter Tuesday, Sept. 20, through use of video surveillance. (File photo)

Vernon man knocked off scooter, allegedly assaulted

Incident in downtown Vernon sees man on a scooter allegedly assaulted by cyclist

One man is in custody after knocking a man in his 60s off a mobility scooter downtown Vernon.

Video surveillance footage helped local RCMP identify a suspect in the alleged assault case Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a man riding a mobility scooter in the 3000-block of 30th Avenue attempted to manoeuvre around a bicycle that was blocking the sidewalk.

As the man on the scooter attempted to pass, the owner of the bike got into a verbal altercation with the man, yelling that he was not to be on the sidewalk.

“The suspect blocked the path of the scooter, grabbed the man and knocked him to ground and allegedly assaulted him,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

“A member of the public intervened and the man on the mobility scooter was able to leave the area.”

The disturbance drew the attention of the public who immediately contacted police.

“Our officers attended to the scene but were unable to locate the individual on the scooter,” said Finn. “Fortunately, once he returned home, police were contacted to advise of the incident.”

The entire incident was captured on video which greatly assisted investigators with identifying the suspect, who was arrested for assault causing bodily. The man on the scooter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address remains in custody in order to appear in court.

READ MORE: Vernon centre lights up for visibility amid pandemic


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Airbnb portal allows local governments to closely monitor listings

Just Posted

Nominations for Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards 2020 open

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 7

Approved: Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. will move forward

Revelstoke City Council voted in favour of zoning and OCP amendments required for the project

Two candidates declared for Columbia River Revelstoke

Incumbent Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) and NDP candidate Nicole Cherlet; nominations close Oct. 2

POLL: Do you support John Horgan’s call for an election in B.C.?

The election takes place on Oct. 24

Okanagan College expands ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ to all students this fall

Wellness Wednesday workshops are designed to be psycho-educational

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Vernon man knocked off scooter, allegedly assaulted

Incident in downtown Vernon sees man on a scooter allegedly assaulted by cyclist

Volatile enrolment leads to loss of teaching staff at 3 North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Three quarters of students using online learning program expected to return to class

‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say

J35 had previously done a ‘Tour of Grief,’ carrying her dead calf for 17 days

Four-hour wait time to book child’s COVID test concerns Kelowna parent

Interior Health is asking for patience as they experience an increase in calls and testing requests

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People ‘disgusted’ by COVID-19 election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson speaks to municipal leaders from Victoria

Pumpkins ripe for the picking at Okanagan orchard

Fall fun in season at Davison

Incumbent MLA ‘disappointed’ premier has called snap election

Doug Clovechok will be seeking re-election on Oct. 24.

Most Read