Vernon man wanted by police

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating man charged with aggravated assault

Allan Clayton Gabriel Jules is wanted on six outstanding warrants for breaching conditions. (RCMP)

A warrant is out for a Vernon man and RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have made numerous attempts to locate the 25-year-old man, but have been unsuccessful.

Allan Clayton Gabriel Jules is wanted on six outstanding warrants for breaching conditions.

The man is described as a six-foot, 190-pound Aboriginal man with brown hair and eyes.

Jules is accused of aggravated assault in connection to an incident that took place on Jan. 30, 2019. The assault occurred at the Blair Apartments on 28 Street in Vernon. Jules is one of three people accused; the others are Allan Michel Jules and Cody MacDonald.

He had a hearing at the Vernon Law Courts on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The hearing was adjourned, and a date was to be fixed for a final ruling.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jules is urged to contact police at 250-545-7171 or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Back-to-back car fires in Vernon

READ MORE: Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.