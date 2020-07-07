The court matter of one of two accused in a Vernon homicide in 2017 continued in Supreme Court in Vernon this week. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon murder case back in court

Voir dire held for one of two accused in death of William Bartz in July 2017

The court matter against one of two people charged with the murder of a Vernon man in 2017 continued in Supreme Court in Vernon this week.

The voir dire in the matter of Jacqueline Nicole Leavins, born in 1978, is dealing with an evidentiary issue that lies under a publication ban.

Crown will proceed against Leavins only, at the scheduled trial slated to start Aug. 17.

Her co-accused, Richard William Fairgrieve, born in 1973, was declared unfit to stand trial on Jan. 28, 2020.

“Should Mr. Fairgrieve be found fit at some later time the BCPS will resume the prosecution against him for the murder charge,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Leavins and Fairgrieve are charged in the murder of William Frederick Bartz, 50, in the Sundance Suites at 43rd Avenue and 29th Street in Vernon on July 19, 2017.

The two were arrested in October 2018.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

READ MORE: North Okanagan district shifts attention to wildfire season


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murderSupreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers
Next story
Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP food bank drive raises 4,000 pounds of grub

Demand at the food bank has roughly tripled since the start of the pandemic

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Revelstoke cancer support group in need of support

The group provides funds for people undergoing cancer treatments

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

BC Coroners Service: 50 people have died of overdoses in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail since 2010

Nelson has already had three fatal overdoses in 2020

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

Booze on beach extended through summer in Penticton

Pilot project will stay in place until Oct. 15

Sad ending in case of missing Okanagan senior

Body of Vernon man Wayne Orser found floating in Okanagan Lake Tuesday, July 7

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR

‘I would never defend actions like that’ - Ed Vermette, Princeton ATV Club president

Vernon murder case back in court

Voir dire held for one of two accused in death of William Bartz in July 2017

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Most Read