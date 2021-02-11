Vernon police, MLA, pin moose hide in support of national campaign against violence

Moose Hide Campaign marks 10 years in fight to end violence against women and children

Paul Lacerte co-founded the campaign in 2011, and small squares of moose hide are worn with pride as it signals that they, too, stand as one against violence towards women and children (Joseph Nash photo)

Vernon officers are wearing a small patch of moose hide on their vests in support of a national campaign to end violence against women in children today.

Thursday, Feb. 11 is the 10th annual Moose Hide Campaign Day.

“Wearing this moose hide signifies our support for the grassroots movement to honour, respect and protect the women and children in our lives to work together to end violence against women and children,” the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wrote in a social media post.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwdiner Sandhu and her staff too are donning the square of moose hide today.

The grassroots movement had its start when an Indigenous man, Paul Lacerte, and his daughter Raven were hunting moose near the Highway of Tears between Prince George and Prince Rupert, B.C., where dozens of women have gone missing or have been found murdered.

When skinning a moose after a successful hunt, Lacerte, inspired by the Highway of Tears, had the idea to use the moose hide to inspire men to become involved in a movement to end violence towards women and children.

Since then, more than 1,000,000 squares of moose hide have been distributed through the Moose Hide Campaign spreading to communities across the country.

On its anniversary Thursday, the Lacertes say they hope to distribute 10 million moose hide squares and see one million people join in a day of fasting for the cause.

To learn more about the organization, visit moosehidecampaign.ca.

— with Canadian Press files

