The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Trey Robert Isaac, a wanted man who is believed to be in the Vernon area, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Vernon police seek public’s help in search for wanted man

23-year-old Trey Robert Isaac is believed to be in the Vernon area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Trey Robert Isaac.

Isaac is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order and police believe he is in the Vernon area.

Isaac is described as being 5’7” tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Isaac’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

