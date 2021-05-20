Vernon pub wings it for vaccinated patrons

A local pub owned by medical doctors is celebrating vaccinated patrons with a chance to win a pound of wings every week for six months.
The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill – popular for its wing nights and free birthday wings – is offering customers who show proof of their poke a chance to win the draw for the 24-pound prize in its Chicken Wings to Combat COVID-19 contest.
“Personally, as a business owner as well as a medical doctor, I do feel vaccination is important to our community as a whole and businesses have an opportunity to support the community,” club owner, Hussein Hollands said.
“Being at the Roster, I hear many customers proudly talk about getting vaccinated and thought this promo was an opportunity to say thank you.”
The winner will be selected July 3, 2021.
Visit rostersvernon.com for more information.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.