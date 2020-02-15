Police tape surrounds what appears to be a pool of blood outside Polson Tower at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Police attended the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon RCMP investigating ‘serious’ early-morning assault

Vernon RCMP were advised of the alleged assault around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

A 24-year-old man is in hospital following what police are calling a “serious assault” in Vernon early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Feb. 15, police learned a man had walked himself to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital with injuries suggesting he’d suffered an assault causing bodily harm.

Upon arrival police located blood near the Emergency Department entrance in front of Polson Tower. They later learned the incident had taken place somewhere else, according to an RCMP news release.

“As the man was bleeding as he walked to the hospital, our Police Dog Section was utilized to conduct a track from the hospital to the scene where the incident occurred,” said , Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Police say the man is of no fixed address and remains in hospital.

“No violent incident occurred at the hospital, and there was no impact to services,” said Brad Buie with Interior Health.

The investigation is in the early goings as police interview witnesses. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation but they believe the incident to be isolated.

READ MORE: Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

READ MORE: Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

HospitalsPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada doesn’t tell police what to do, Trudeau says of rail blockades
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 13

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 13, 1900 Ten Revelstoke men left… Continue reading

What’s in a name? The story of Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic Revelstoke peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Celebrating more than the love of fresh powder at Revelstoke Mountain Resort today

Couples married or renewed their vows for free on Feb. 14

City of Revelstoke and union reach agreement

Workers will see a 2% raise each year for the next four years

Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

One was pinned between a semi and a plow when another semi hit the wreckage

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade

One man surrendered to police while the other was taken into custody the next morning, RCMP say

Vernon RCMP investigating ‘serious’ early-morning assault

Vernon RCMP were advised of the alleged assault around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Kelowna community rallies for 9-year-old with brain tumour

Casorso Elementary student Urijah Fisher has been battling the tumour since he was 3

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

“Getting a new kidney would give me back my life,” said Ed Warkentin.

Most Read