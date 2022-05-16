Vernon RCMP seek missing teen

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth.
Owen Miller, 14, was last seen the evening of Wednesday, May 11, and is believed to be in Vernon.
Miller is described as five-foot-eight, 120-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Owen Miller, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
